J.M. Smucker backs guidance ahead of investor day event

J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) will highlight progress on its strategic priorities and continued transformation at the company's Investor Day event on Wednesday.

"As we progress our strategy further, we remain focused on our consumers and delivering balanced top- and bottom-line growth," noted CEO Mark Smucker ahead of the formal presentations.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) previewed that it will provide an overview at the investor event of its progress toward its strategic priorities to drive prioritization and best-in-class execution, improve profitability and cost discipline, transform its portfolio, nurture and invest in its culture, and improve diversity and foster inclusion and equity.

Ahead of the event, SJM reiterated its fiscal year 2023 financial guidance of net sales growth between 5.5% to 6.5%, adjusted earnings per share to range from $8.35 to $8.75 vs. $8.60 consensus, and free cash flow to be approximately $550M.

Shares of SJM moved up 0.65% in the premarket session on Wednesday.

