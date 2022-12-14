Globally listed ETFs attracted over $75B of investor capital in November

Globally registered exchange traded funds attracted more than $75B worth of investor capital throughout the course of November, according to data compiled by ETFGI, an independent research firm.

In total, the worldwide exchange traded fund sphere together amassed $78.58B in the month of November, which took its year-to-date total inflows to $786.93B. Furthermore, the total assets invested in the global ETF market enlarged by 6.9%, reaching $9.48T at the end of November compared to the $8.87T at the end of October.

The injection of funds in November also marked the 42nd continuous month of monthly inflows for ETFs listed globally. Within the U.S., the 10-exchange traded fund inflow leaders for November together garnered $21.55B and were led by a benchmark Nasdaq 100 fund. At the same time the list also included a handful of fixed income ETFs. See below a breakdown of the top 10 U.S. ETF inflow leaders for November:

No.10: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) +$1.38B.

No. 9: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) +$1.49B.

No. 8: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) +$1.59B.

No. 7: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) +$1.60B.

No. 6: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) +$1.63B.

No. 5: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) +$1.77B.

No. 4: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) +$2.04B.

No. 3: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) +$2.40B.

No. 2: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) +$3.63B.

No.1: Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) +4.02B.

