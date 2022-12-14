Arqit Quantum reports FY results
Dec. 14, 2022 8:25 AM ETArqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Arqit Quantum press release (NASDAQ:ARQQ): FY Profit before tax of $65.1M
- Adjusted loss before tax of $52.3M
- Revenue of $20M vs $48K in prior year
- QuantumCloud revenue totalled $7.2 million for the period from 5 contracts, including Virgin Orbit and AUCloud which represent the vast majority of such revenue.
- Other operating income of $12.8 million resulted from Arqit’s project contract with the European Space Agency.
- Cash balance of $49.0 million versus a cash balance of $87.0 million as of Arqit’s 30 September 2021 fiscal year end.
- Shares -15% PM.
Comments (1)