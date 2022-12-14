Arqit Quantum reports FY results

Dec. 14, 2022 8:25 AM ET
  • Arqit Quantum press release (NASDAQ:ARQQ): FY Profit before tax of $65.1M
  • Adjusted loss before tax of $52.3M
  • Revenue of $20M vs $48K in prior year
  • QuantumCloud revenue totalled $7.2 million for the period from 5 contracts, including Virgin Orbit and AUCloud which represent the vast majority of such revenue.
  • Other operating income of $12.8 million resulted from Arqit’s project contract with the European Space Agency.
  • Cash balance of $49.0 million versus a cash balance of $87.0 million as of Arqit’s 30 September 2021 fiscal year end.
  • Shares -15% PM.

