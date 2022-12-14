Import prices slide more than expected in November, exports also stay negative

Dec. 14, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Warehouse distribution

Marcus Lindstrom

  • November Import/Export Prices: Import Prices -0.6% vs. -0.5% consensus and -0.4% prior (revised from -0.2%).
  • The decline was driven by lower nonfuel and fuel prices. Import prices haven't recorded a monthly rise since the 0.2% increase in June 2022.
  • Export prices: -0.3% vs. -0.4% expected and -0.4% prior (revised from -0.3%).
  • During the month, lower nonagricultural prices more than offset higher agricultural prices. The index for export prices also haven't recorded a one-month advance since rising 1.1% in June 2022.
  • Previously, (Dec. 9) headline, core producer price inflation came in hotter than expected in November.

