4 stocks to watch on Wednesday: SoFi, Delta and more

Investors exhibited uncertainty in Wednesday's premarket trading, with Wall Street skittish ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due out later in the day. Here are some stocks to watch on Wednesday:

SoFi Technologies ( SOFI ) gained ground in premarket trading after the fintech's chief executive purchased the firm's stock . According to a regulatory filing, CEO Anthony Noto bought $5M in common stock. Shares climbed more than 4% on the news.

SOFI purchased the firm's stock A better-than-expected forecast prompted premarket buying in Delta Air Lines ( NYSE: DAL

A major leadership change weighed on shares of Digital Realty (DLR) in premarket action. The real estate investment trust, which focuses on carrier-neutral data centers, said its current CEO, William Stein, has left his chief executive role. President and CFO Andrew Power has been named the new CEO.

Lennar (LEN) is slated to announce its quarterly results after the closing bell. Analysts predict the homebuilder will earn $4.90 per share, with revenue projected to rise almost 20% to $10.1B.

Looking at the upcoming Fed meeting, experts are widely projecting a 50-basis-point hike in interest rates, but investors will also focus on the central bank's commentary about the future of monetary policy.