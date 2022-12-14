Bit Brother to implement 1-for-15 reverse stock split
Dec. 14, 2022 8:34 AM ETBit Brother Limited (BTB)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) is implementing a 1-for-15 reverse split of its class A ordinary shares, expected to become effective on or about Dec. 15.
- The board approved the reverse stock split on Sep. 29.
- As of Dec. 12, there were ~116,773,794 class A ordinary shares outstanding. Post the reverse stock split, there will be ~7,784,920 shares outstanding.
- The company is set to adopt a new share certificate in connection with the implementation of the reverse share split.
- BTB shares were trading -3.77% pre-market.
