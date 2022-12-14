NUWE, SJ and IMMX are among pre market gainers
- Immix Biopharma (IMMX) +40%.
- Avidity Biosciences (RNA) +37% bolstered by data on RNA therapy delivered to muscle; shares up 33%.
- Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) +34% surges 30% as Sanofi plans to advance drug after promising data in skin disorders.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) +14% Pharmaceuticals announces positive results based on double-digit objective response rate in each cohort from the ongoing ENVASARC Phase 2 pivotal trial.
- BIMI International Medical (BIMI) +11% amends previously entered deal for buying 3 hospitals in China.
- Nuwellis (NUWE) +6%.
- Scienjoy Holding (SJ) +6%.
