Allison Transmission wins $51M contract to support Abrams tank production

Dec. 14, 2022 8:38 AM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has secured a $51M contract to provide transmission and technical support for the Abrams Main Battle Tank used by the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales customers.
  • Deliveries and technical support under this contract will begin in January 2023 and continue through March 2024.
  • Allison (ALSN) will have a new defense production program launch every year for the next several years with new contracts in the last six months for Abrams, M88A3 HERCULES and India’s Future Infantry Combat Vehicle.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.