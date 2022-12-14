Allison Transmission wins $51M contract to support Abrams tank production
Dec. 14, 2022 8:38 AM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has secured a $51M contract to provide transmission and technical support for the Abrams Main Battle Tank used by the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales customers.
- Deliveries and technical support under this contract will begin in January 2023 and continue through March 2024.
- Allison (ALSN) will have a new defense production program launch every year for the next several years with new contracts in the last six months for Abrams, M88A3 HERCULES and India’s Future Infantry Combat Vehicle.
