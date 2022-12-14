Innoviz and Outsight join hands to accelerate LiDAR adoption in more applications
Dec. 14, 2022 8:43 AM ETInnoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) partners with Outsight's Spatial Intelligence Software, the company's unique, real-time edge processing and cloud capability platform,.
Outsight's Software, together with Innoviz's LiDAR products will aim to facilitate and accelerate the adoption of 3D LiDAR technology beyond the ADAS market- infrastructure applications, commercial vehicle and robot applications, industrial applications:
- "We aren't in the early days of LiDAR anymore. At that time demonstration-level sensor prototypes and research-level algorithms were sufficient to ignite the market and gave birth to the current leaders in LiDAR hardware and software. Non-automotive markets that will deploy LiDAR at scale require a whole new level of maturity, with high-performing and reliable hardware like Innoviz's LiDAR sensors, combined with scalable and easy to use software solutions like Outsight's. We're glad to be working with Innoviz on innovative offerings thanks to the complementary technology and talent of both organizations." said Raul Bravo, President Co-Founder of Outsight.
- Stock up 2% pre-market
Comments