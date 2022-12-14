Carespan Health announces $1M private placement of units of the company

Dec. 14, 2022 8:45 AM ETCareSpan Health, Inc. (CSPN:CA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • CareSpan Health (TSXV:CSPN:CA) announce a non-brokered private placement of units of the company at a price of $0.10/unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1M.
  • Each unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the company and one–half of one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share for a period of 60 months from the date of issue of the warrants at an exercise price of $0.15/warrant share.
  • The company intends to issue up to 10M shares and 5M warrants.

  • The company intends to use the proceeds for administrative and other general working capital

