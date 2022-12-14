Fortress Bio jumps 15% after expanding licensing deal for gout therapy
- Microcap stock Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) jumped 15% pre-market Wednesday after its subsidiary Urica Therapeutics announced an expansion to its licensing agreement with Japanese biotech Fuji Yakuhin Co. Ltd. for dotinurad, an oral treatment for inflammatory condition gout.
- The revised agreement builds upon a previous exclusive licensing deal Urica and Fuji announced in May 2021 to develop dotinurad for the U.S., U.K., EU, and Canada.
- According to the new terms of the agreement, Urica acquires rights to exclusively develop and market dotinurad for the markets in the Middle East, North Africa (“MENA”), and Turkey. Fuji will receive upfront payments and royalty payments from Urica in return.
- “MENA and Turkey have a combined population of over 550 million, with limited therapeutic options for the treatment of gout,” Chief Executive of Urica Jay Kranzler said.
- Dotinurad, a once-daily therapy already approved in Japan for gout and hyperuricemia, is currently undergoing a Phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S. for the treatment of gout.
- Per the terms of the initial agreement between the company, Fuji was entitled to receive upfront payments in addition to development and commercial milestones and royalty payments.
