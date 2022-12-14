GoldON Resources to implement $400K non-brokered private placement financing

Dec. 14, 2022 8:58 AM ETGoldON Resources Ltd. (NCMBF), GLD:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

  • GoldON Resources (OTCPK:NCMBF) (TSXV:GLD:CA) is arranging a $400K non-brokered private placement financing with qualified investors.
  • The financing is of up to 2.5M flow-through units and 1M non-flow-through units.
  • The flow-through unit will be priced at $0.12, with each unit consisting of one flow-through share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant. The warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20.
  • The non-flow-through unit will be priced at $0.10, with each unit consisting of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant. The warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 per share.
  • The proceeds are intended to be used to fund the company's initial drilling program at McDonough Gold Property and for general working capital purposes.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.