GoldON Resources to implement $400K non-brokered private placement financing

Dec. 14, 2022 8:58 AM ETGoldON Resources Ltd. (NCMBF), GLD:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- GoldON Resources (OTCPK:NCMBF) (TSXV:GLD:CA) is arranging a $400K non-brokered private placement financing with qualified investors.
- The financing is of up to 2.5M flow-through units and 1M non-flow-through units.
- The flow-through unit will be priced at $0.12, with each unit consisting of one flow-through share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant. The warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20.
- The non-flow-through unit will be priced at $0.10, with each unit consisting of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant. The warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 per share.
- The proceeds are intended to be used to fund the company's initial drilling program at McDonough Gold Property and for general working capital purposes.
