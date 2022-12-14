Immix stock climbs 40% on in-licensing potential blood cancer therapy
Dec. 14, 2022 9:06 AM ETImmix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) said it in-licensed a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101).
- The company added that has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary called Nexcella to develop and potentially commercialize NXC-201.
- The drug had shown about 85% overall response rate (ORR) and 71% complete response/stringent complete response (CR/sCR) in an ongoing phase 1b trial in 20 patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to the company.
- Immix added that NXC-201 had also produced 100% ORR and 100% organ response rate in four patients with relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis.
- Amyloidosis is a rare disease which occurs when a protein called amyloid builds up in the organs which can make them not work properly.
- Immix noted that the formation of Nexcella is expected to have a minimal impact on its financial position, as Nexcella is expected to be an independently financed company.
- "Considering its short 2-day median CRS duration, occurring within a median 1-day post-dosing, we look forward to exploring outpatient administration of NXC-201," said Immix CFO Gabriel Morris.
- IMMX +41.89% to $2.10 premarket Dec. 14
Comments (1)