Mersana Therapeutics gets European orphan drug designation for ovarian cancer treatment

Dec. 14, 2022 9:05 AM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

A diagnostic form with words Ovarian cancer.

designer491

  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) on Wednesday said the European Commission had granted an orphan drug designation to its antibody drug conjugate for the treatment of ovarian cancer.
  • The designation was given to MRSN's upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi) product.
  • The European Medicines Agency's orphan designation is given to medicines developed for rare, life-threatening diseases.
  • "Receiving this orphan designation in the European Union is an important regulatory milestone for Mersana as we seek to expedite UpRi’s global development," MRSN CEO Anna Protopapas said in a statement.
  • MRSN stock closed +4.2% at $7.03 on Tuesday.

