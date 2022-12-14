Fortinet expands global presence with new MSSP partnerships
Dec. 14, 2022 9:10 AM ETFTNTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Fortinet (FTNT) announced five new managed security service providers (MSSP) have adopted Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to help drive better business outcomes and experiences for their customers.
- B.Online, Cirion, ngena, PT&T, and Telefónica join a growing list of service providers utilizing Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as the foundation for new and differentiated connectivity services without compromising on security.
- John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet“Fortinet has the unique ability to deliver industry-leading SD-WAN, SASE, Universal ZTNA, SD-Branch and many other solutions built on a common operating system. This allows our global MSSP partners to easily grow their business and deliver new services. We’re proud to support our partners and their customers with flexible solutions to tackle their biggest digital acceleration challenges.”
