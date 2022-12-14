Tracon Pharma announces positive results from phase 2 trial of Envafolimab

Dec. 14, 2022 9:12 AM ETTRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Growth business success up arrow goal development background of financial investment profit graph or increase chart marketing diagram and leadership motivation strategy achievement on growing target.

Lemon_tm

  • Tracon Pharma (NASDAQ:TCON) is trading ~17% higher premarket after the company announced positive data from a phase 2 trial testing its drug, Envafolimab, as monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy, to treat solid tumors.
  • The Independent Data Monitoring Committee reviewed interim safety and efficacy data from 18 patients enrolled into each cohort who completed a minimum of 12 weeks of efficacy evaluations in the mid-stage trial.
  • The company said the double-digit Objective Response Rate assessed by blinded independent central review in each cohort more than satisfied the prespecified futility rule.
  • Responses were noted in patients regardless of weight at the 600 mg dose of envafolimab.
  • “Achieving a double-digit ORR with a well tolerated safety profile, as both monotherapy and in combination, positions envafolimab to become a potential treatment option for patients with refractory UPS and MFS,” said Charles Theuer, TRACON’s Chief Executive Officer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.