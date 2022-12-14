Tracon Pharma announces positive results from phase 2 trial of Envafolimab
Dec. 14, 2022 9:12 AM ETTRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Tracon Pharma (NASDAQ:TCON) is trading ~17% higher premarket after the company announced positive data from a phase 2 trial testing its drug, Envafolimab, as monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy, to treat solid tumors.
- The Independent Data Monitoring Committee reviewed interim safety and efficacy data from 18 patients enrolled into each cohort who completed a minimum of 12 weeks of efficacy evaluations in the mid-stage trial.
- The company said the double-digit Objective Response Rate assessed by blinded independent central review in each cohort more than satisfied the prespecified futility rule.
- Responses were noted in patients regardless of weight at the 600 mg dose of envafolimab.
- “Achieving a double-digit ORR with a well tolerated safety profile, as both monotherapy and in combination, positions envafolimab to become a potential treatment option for patients with refractory UPS and MFS,” said Charles Theuer, TRACON’s Chief Executive Officer.
