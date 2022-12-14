Cloudflare gets federal authorization to aid government agencies modernization
Dec. 14, 2022 9:16 AM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has achieved the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's Moderate Status.
- The company supports these critical organizations as they aim to provide a faster and safer online experience for constituents, secure remote workforces, and protect network and critical infrastructure, whether using on-premises or hybrid cloud deployments.
- Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO commented, “Cloudflare has long served the most technical, security-aware agencies like the FBI and U.S Department of State. With this FedRAMP milestone, Cloudflare can serve more agencies, as well as the companies that sell to them.”
