Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) stock slid 2.9% in Wednesday premarket trading after Wells Fargo analyst Eric Leubchow downgraded the data center REIT to Equal Weight, citing "emerging risks to the 2023 outlook."

On the flip side, rival Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)" is the best positioned to navigate" macro pressures such as rising costs of capital and a potential slowdown in hyperscale demand, the analyst wrote in a note.

His bullish stance on EQIX for 2023 is underpinned by a number of positive developments, including record leasing and backlog heading into the fourth quarter as well as a conservative balance sheet. Earlier this week, Cowen classified EQIX as a best idea for 2023 and upgraded it to Outperform from Market Perform.

For DLR, though, Leubchow highlighted a number notable risks: "(a) $1.7B of funding requirements at substantially higher rates; (b) a reliance on asset recycling in an environment in which bid/ask spreads have started to widen; (c) uncertainty on scale renewals, particularly with a short-term lease extension from 2022; (d) lack of clarity on power availability for 62 MWs of backlog in Ashburn; (e) a slowdown in new lease volumes; and (f) a levered balance sheet with $1.5B of floating rate deb," according to the note.

Seeking Alpha contributor On the Pulse, meanwhile, viewed DLR as a Buy given its compelling valuation and moderate pay-out ratio. By comparison, the Quant system screened the stock as a Sell, with the poorest marks in valuation and revisions.

On Tuesday, Digital Realty CFO came to power to top job.