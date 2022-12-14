Permian Resources announces senior leadership changes
Dec. 14, 2022 8:14 AM ETPermian Resources Corporation (PR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) announced that its Board of Directors expects to appoint Steve Gray as non-executive Chairman of the Board, succeeding Sean Smith, who has notified the Board of his plans to retire from the Board, effective Dec. 31, 2022.
- George Glyphis, Executive VP and CFO, also announced his plans to retire and announced that Guy Oliphint will join the Co. as Executive VP of Finance, effective Jan. 3, 2023.
- Mr. Oliphint will succeed Mr. Glyphis and assume the role of Executive VP and CFO, effective March 1, 2023.
Comments