Caesars Entertainment slips after BofA pulls bull rating

Bank of America cooled on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) on Wednesday with a ratings cut to Neutral from Buy.

The firm noted strong current Las Vegas trends and stable regional trends, but warned on relative and absolute high leverage present risks for the casino stock.

While CZR was noted to have executed strongly during the pandemic, analyst Shaun Kelly thinks gains from here are likely to be harder to come by. Of note, deleverating opportunities for CZR have slowed due to higher rent payments, rising interest rates and a weak asset sale market. "We believe it could take 3+ years to reach leverage levels that make consistent shareholder returns possible," warned Kelley. He also thinks CZR's online business reach its margin potential in the next one to two years due to competition.

BofA's price objective on CZR is $55, which works out to ~8X the 2023 EBITDAR estimate or a ~14% free cash flow yield.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) fell 2.00% in premarket action on Tuesday after being a S&P 500 leader on Tuesday.