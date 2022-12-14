Of all the major S&P sectors, health care has performed best over the past six months. As part of this recent strength, Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV), the world’s largest healthcare exchange traded fund, reached an eight-month trading high on Tuesday.

XLV, with its $43.20B assets under management, touched an eight-month high during Tuesday's trading at $147.77 a share, a level not seen since April 11. The recent positive momentum has pushed XLV higher by 16.4% over the past two months.

Beyond XLV, here's a handful of other healthcare ETFs that have tracked to the topside over the past two months (listed along with their two-month performance):

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) +17.3%, iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) +16.6%, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) +15.6%, Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) +15.5%, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) +13.5%, and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) +8.1%.

In broader market news, stock indices have traded predictably cautious on Wednesday with investors eyeing the FOMC decision this afternoon.