LPL Financial appoints new head of Model Portfolio Management
Dec. 14, 2022 9:27 AM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) appoints Garrett Fish as Senior Vice President and head of Model Portfolio Management to the firm’s Investment Research team.
- In this newly created role, Fish will lead LPL’s investment model portfolio function, leveraging his years of active portfolio management experience to guide the firm’s model management which includes directing the investment process, communicating with advisors.
- He will also sit on the firm’s Strategic & Tactical Asset Allocation Committee, a body responsible for the multi-asset, capital market view of LPL.
- Most recently Fish served at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he spent nearly two decades as an industry recognized fund manager leading a variety of investment vehicles for institutional and wealth management.
