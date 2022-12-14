American International Group (NYSE:AIG) said on Wednesday that AIG Financial Products Corp. (FP), the wholly owned subsidiary blamed for huge losses in the 2008 financial crisis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, part of FP's winding-down process that started with the crisis.

The unit's Chapter 11 filing won't have a material impact on the consolidated balance sheets of AIG (AIG) or Corebridge Financial (CRBG), the retirement and insurance product business recently spun off through an IPO.

FP, which had been based in Connecticut, has no material operations or businesses and no employees. "FP's subsidiaries are not a party to the (bankruptcy) filing and will continue to manage any remaining positions with a very limited number of counterparties," the company said in an SEC filing.

AIG (AIG) is FP's largest remaining creditor. In 2008, AIG received emergency loans from the U.S. Federal Reserve to support the stability of the financial system. AIG then extended a substantial amount of the 2008 bailout funds to FP in the form of inter-company loans to satisfy FP's obligations to counterparties through and after the financial crisis. As of January 2013, AIG repaid the 2008 bailout funds to the Fed.

"From an accounting perspective, although there are still significant amounts due from FP to AIG through inter-company loans, the Filing will have no net impact on AIG’s consolidated financial statements," AIG (AIG) said. All of AIG's and FP's financial crisis losses were recognized in AIG's financial statements in 2008.

While FP had been sued by various parties over the financial crisis, all but one has been resolved. A lawsuit was brought in late 2019 by 46 former Connecticut-based FP executives who are seeking to recover profit-sharing bonuses they allege they're entitled to under legacy deferred compensation plans that pre-date the financial crisis.

A similar lawsuit brought by U.K.-based FP executives was ruled in favor of FP on appeal in 2020. AIG (AIG) pointed out that under its plan of reorganization, the only funds available to the 46 former FP executives to extinguish their claims would be an equal share in a limited pool of $1M.

In 2010, nearly all employees of the FP unit accepted an offer that cut their March bonuses by 10%.