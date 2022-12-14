Carvana expands in Oregon, launches in Corvallis
Dec. 14, 2022 8:34 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Corvallis area residents.
- Customers can shop through thousands of affordable vehicles in the country and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes.
- Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.
- To give customers the peace of mind and time to confirm that their vehicle fits their needs, all vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory come with a 7-day return policy.
- “We’re confident Corvallis residents will appreciate the ease, convenience, and value that comes with purchasing your car online and having it delivered to your doorstep as soon as the next day. ” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO.
Comments (4)