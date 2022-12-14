Inspira Technologies to conduct study of its blood sensor with Israeli medical center
Dec. 14, 2022 9:34 AM ETInspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Inspira Technologies (NASDAQ:IINN) on Wednesday said it had signed an agreement to conduct a clinical study of its HYLA blood sensor with Sheba Medical Center in Israel.
- Shares of the micro-cap respiratory treatments focused company rose 3.6% to $1.09 after the opening bell.
- The study is expected to start in Q1 2023 and will be performed in an operating room setting in patients undergoing open heart surgery.
- "The study objective is to further evaluate the HYLA blood sensor's capabilities to measure blood gases in a non-invasive and continuous manner," IINN said in a statement.
- IINN's HYLA blood sensor is a non-invasive device that is intended to provide continuous blood parameter measurements in real-time.
