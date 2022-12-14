Nathan's Famous announces new franchise sales strategy targeting current or former restaurant owners
Dec. 14, 2022 9:34 AM ETNathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) launches a new franchise sales initiative aimed specifically at these struggling restaurant owners, offering to cost-effectively convert their location into a Nathan’s Famous.
For a limited time, the brand is offering potential franchisees a 50% reduced franchise fee if they commit to converting their shuttered or currently open restaurant location to a Nathan’s Famous
- "The unfortunate reality was that many couldn’t, and those that made it through are still struggling today. Our goal is to give these restaurant owners a brand that has more than 100 years of recognition packaged in a quick, easy-to-open strategy aimed at driving revenue fast," said Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing
