Chevron, Baseload tie up for geothermal ventures in the U.S.

Dec. 14, 2022 9:39 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday said its unit Chevron New Energies business and Baseload Capital have announced a joint venture to develop geothermal projects in the United States.
  • The companies said they will collaborate on driving geothermal opportunities and will work together to create awareness around geothermal energy, which will be a critical supply option for renewable energy.
  • The first project Chevron and Baseload Capital have identified is in Weepah Hills, Nevada, USA.
  • The two companies will pursue development opportunities in Esmeralda County where previous geothermal research and advanced exploration already exist.

