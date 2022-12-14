Chevron, Baseload tie up for geothermal ventures in the U.S.
Dec. 14, 2022 9:39 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday said its unit Chevron New Energies business and Baseload Capital have announced a joint venture to develop geothermal projects in the United States.
- The companies said they will collaborate on driving geothermal opportunities and will work together to create awareness around geothermal energy, which will be a critical supply option for renewable energy.
- The first project Chevron and Baseload Capital have identified is in Weepah Hills, Nevada, USA.
- The two companies will pursue development opportunities in Esmeralda County where previous geothermal research and advanced exploration already exist.
