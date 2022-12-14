BellRing Brands attracts bullish attention from analysts

Dec. 14, 2022 9:42 AM ETBellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

One fit young caucasian man drinking bottle of chocolate whey protein shake for energy for training workout while wearing earphones in a kitchen at home. Guy having sports supplement for muscle gain and dieting with weightloss meal replacement

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Multiple analysts authored Buy-equivalent initiations on BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) on Wednesday.

The initiations, from Cowen and Needham, each rated the stock a Buy as both firms’ analysts voiced optimism on the nutrition-focused offerings available at BellRing (BRBR).

“We find active nutrition shakes to be the most attractive growth pocket within snacking, informed by return to exercise and participation from younger cohorts, and mindful the segment is underpenetrated vis-a-vis bars,” Cowen explained. “We also think BRBR stands out as an M&A Target.”

Cowen assigned the stock a $31 price target alongside the Outperform rating.

Similarly, Needham & Company analyst Matt McGinley assigned the stock a $32 price target and Buy rating. He echoed much of Cowen’s commentary, adding that “an asset light model that produces strong cash flow to fund M&A, debt paydown and buybacks” increases his bullishness on the name.

Shares of the St. Louis-based nutrition products provider rose 2.75% shortly after the market open on Wednesday.

Read more on the brand’s spinoff from Post.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.