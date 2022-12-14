Avalon GloboCare completes $4M private placement of shares

Dec. 14, 2022 9:42 AM ETAvalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Cell-based technologies and therapeutics and laboratory testing provider Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) completed a $4M private placement of shares of series A preferred stock with Chairman Daniel Lu.
  • The new private placement is in addition to the previously announced private placement of $5M of series A preferred stock.
  • The proceeds are intended to be used to pay a portion of the purchase price for proposed acquisition of Laboratory Services.
  • The series A preferred stock is convertible into shares at price per share equal to the greater of $1 or 90% of the closing price of the common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market on the day prior to conversion.
  • The company expects to close the transaction within the next 30 days.
