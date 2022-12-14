Movano Health rises 16% as co says its on track to file FDA submission for its Smart Ring SpO2 and heart rate data
Dec. 14, 2022 9:47 AM ETMovano Inc. (MOVE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Movano Health (NASDAQ:MOVE) is trading 16% higher after the company announced completion of preliminary results of hypoxia trial to assess the accuracy of its smart ring's blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate data.
- Movano Health said it expects to file for FDA clearance in 2023.
- The latest study used the same protocol required by the FDA for the submission and involved 11 subjects of mixed genders and ethnicities, the company said.
- Within a controlled environment, each participant's oxygen levels were driven down to as low as 70 percent and then back up to 100 percent to test the accuracy of Movano Health's devices over the entire range of oxygen saturation including normal, mild, moderate and severe hypoxia.
