The ONE Group announces increase to credit facility up to $87M
Dec. 14, 2022 9:04 AM ETThe ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) has successfully amended the Co.’s existing credit facility to provide an additional $50M delayed draw senior secured term loan to its existing $25M term loan and $12M revolving credit facility.
- The credit agreement allows the Co. to redeem, repurchase or otherwise acquire its own capital stock in an aggregate amount of up to $50M subject to a 1.75x Net Leverage Ratio incurrence test.
- "The amendment to our credit facility greatly enhances our financial flexibility and, at our option, will allow us to accelerate our incredibly robust development pipeline." said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group.
