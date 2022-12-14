Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has launched early access to its beta program for "Plus Play," its content hub aimed at helping subscribers manage their growing number of streaming and lifestyle subscriptions.

As was the case when Verizon announced Plus Play in the spring, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a partner, and Verizon is currently offering a year of Netflix Premium when paired with purchasing select subscription services on the hub - such as NFL+, NBA League Pass, AMC+, or the Peloton app.

Plus Play is intended for Verizon's postpaid mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home customers. The early access to the beta is live for those customers, who can log into the platform using their existing Verizon credentials.

There they can toggle between a Discover tab (to find available services), a Shop tab (for exclusive offers) and a Manage tab to centralize account payments.

“The exclusive relationships Verizon has with the top subscription services and content providers, coupled with our distribution scale and customer retention, differentiates us and makes us the partner of choice for providers and customers alike,” Verizon Chief Content Officer Erin McPherson said. "Customers can get savings and value they can’t access anywhere else and our content providers get vast distribution and stickiness that’s beyond reproach.”