Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is up 7% in Wednesday morning trading even after an FDA advisory committee Tuesday afternoon voted against recommending its heart failure medication omecamtiv mecarbil.

The company said it would "engage constructively" with the FDA as it prepares to make a final decision on the NDA by Feb. 28.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) supported its application with a single phase 3 trial of more than 8K participants that showed a statistically significant effect of the drug in reducing the risk of the primary composite endpoint of cardiovascular death or heart failure compared to placebo.

The company noted that if approved, omecamtiv mecarbil would become the first drug approved for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction that targets the mechanisms of the heart responsible for its pumping function.

Piper Sandler's Yasmeen Rahimi is maintaining her overweight rating and $72 price target (~88% upside based on Monday's close) as it will allow Cytokinetics (CYTK) to move resources away from omecamtiv mecarbil, which she calls a "capital heavy commercialization distraction in a crowded market" and focus instead on aficamten -- currently in phase 3 -- for hypertrophic cardiomyopathies.

