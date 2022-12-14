QuantumScape slides after Goldman Sachs tags it with a Sell rating

Dec. 14, 2022

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) fell 7.50% in early trading on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs turned cautious with a ratings downgrade to Sell from Neutral on concerns over competition in the battery industry.

The breakdown on QS from Goldman Sachs is that even if the company's tech is commercially ready, ramping into volume production as a new entrant could also pressure free cash flow.

"With investors increasingly focused on EPS power and FCF in light of the tough macro conditions, we believe that QuantumScape shares will underperform our broader coverage."

The Goldman team expects industry shipments over the next few years to scale from 507 GWh in 2022 to 1,020 GWh in 2025.

The Seeking Alpha Alpha Quant Rating on QuantumScape has been at Sell or Strong Sell for most of the year, ahead of the 70% decline in share price.

