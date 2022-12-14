Processa jumps 11% after mid-stage data for gastroparesis candidate

Dec. 14, 2022 10:17 AM ETProcessa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Nano cap biotech Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) added ~11% in the morning hours Wednesday after the company said that its candidate for GIT disorder gastroparesis PCS12852 led to clinically meaningful improvements in symptoms in a Phase 2A study.

The 4-week trial included 25 patients with moderate to severe gastroparesis who received a daily dose of PCS12852 at 0.1 mg or 0.5 mg or a placebo. However, the study was not powered to show a statistically significant difference between the study drug and placebo.

Citing a tool used to assess gastroparesis symptoms, the company said that its topline data indicated a clinically meaningful reduction in symptoms for 100% and 57% of patients in the 0.5 mg and placebo groups, respectively.

Two patients in the 0.5 mg group and one in the 0.1 mg group dropped out of the trial, and the patient in the 0.5 mg group discontinued the trial due to mild-to-moderate adverse events.

Subject to funding and partnership opportunities, Processa (PCSA) expects to start a Phase 2B trial for the candidate in 2023.

Citing Phase 2A data, the company announced in November that PCS12852 led to a statistical improvement in gastric emptying in gastroparesis patients.

