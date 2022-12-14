SEC charges eight social media influencers in $100M pump-and-dump scheme

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it filed complaints against eight social media influencers, including @MrZackMorris, for allegedly promoting certain stocks on Twitter and Discord platforms then selling them after the stocks rose.

Seven of the defendants presented themselves as successful traders and cultivated hundreds of thousands of followers on the two platforms, then encouraged their followers to buy selected stocks. When share prices and/or trading volumes rose, the individuals then regularly sold the shares of the those stocks without disclosing their plans to dump the securities while they were promoting them, the SEC said.

"The defendants used social media to amass a large following of novice investors and then took advantage of their followers by repeatedly feeding them a steady diet of misinformation, which resulted in fraudulent profits of approximately $100M," said Joseph Sansone, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Market Abuse Unit.

The eighth individual charged co-hosted a podcast in which he promoted many of the other individuals as expert traders and provided them with a forum for their statements. He had also traded stocks along with the other defendants, and regularly generated profits from the manipulation, the SEC said.

The Twitter handles for the individuals are: @MrZackMorris, @PJ_Matlock, @ohheytommy, @notoriousalerts, @Hugh_Henne, @LadeBackk, and @Ulta_Calls.

