Kennedy Wilson real estate debt platform crosses $3B in originations

Dec. 14, 2022 10:20 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

House and money.

malerapaso/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) said Wednesday its real estate debt investment platform crossed $3B in originations in just over two years, earlier than expected, driven by the feature of lending on an unlevered basis.
  • The real estate investment firm said it has a strong pipeline of new origination opportunities heading into 2023.
  • In 2022, Kennedy Wilson (KW) originated ~$1.1B in loans, including $140M in future fundings, and achieved over $425M in loan repayments.
  • In Q4, the company closed over $235M in new loans.
  • Kennedy Wilson's (KW) debt platform has ~$3B in remaining lending capacity.
  • The platform crossed $1B in loans secured by high-quality real estate across the Western U.S. last year.

