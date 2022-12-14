Penn Entertainment falls after BofA says Barstool momentum is played out

Dec. 14, 2022 10:47 AM ETPENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Bank of America lowered its rating on Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) to Neutral from Buy on concerns growth momentum is leveling off and risks are balanced heading into the first half of 2023.

Analyst Shaun Kelley noted PENN hit a home run with its initial Barstool stake to fire up investors, but thinks sentiment is cooling a bit due to the online sports betting app sitting with market share at just 3%.

"2023 is likely about refocusing & re-accelerating growth via Barstool’s media integration, the launch of its in-house technology stack, and minding a stable/cash-generative core business, albeit one with slow growth and meaningful operating leverage."

BofA assigned a price objective of $40 to PENN based on a ~7.5X multiple to the 2023 EBITDAR estimate.

Shares of PENN fell 3.31% in Wednesday morning trading and are down about 33% on a year-to-date basis.

