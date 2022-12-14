Lennar, PulteGroup upgraded at Barclays on early cycle opportunity
Dec. 14, 2022
- Looking ahead to 2023, Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley sees now as the time to turn bullish on homebuilders, but it's too early for building products stocks.
- "We believe now is the once-in-a-cycle opportunity to own the early-cycle outperformance phase of homebuilder stocks," the analyst wrote in a note to clients. "At the same time, we remain more selective in building products."
- Overall, Barclays stays Neutral on the industry. Its 2023 housing forecast assumes single-family housing starts will fall 23%, multifamily growth of 3% and R&R declining 6%.
- Bouley upgraded homebuilders Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Overweight and downgraded manufactured home producer Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) and swimming pool company Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to Equalweight. See how the four stocks have fared in the past year here.
- The analyst now has Overweight ratings on four of the six big homebuilders and remains OW on D.R. Horton (DHI) and KB Home (KBH).
