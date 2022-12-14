Lennar, PulteGroup upgraded at Barclays on early cycle opportunity

Dec. 14, 2022 10:57 AM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM), LEN, SWIM, SKYKBH, DHIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

wooden house frame against blue sky

billnoll/E+ via Getty Images

  • Looking ahead to 2023, Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley sees now as the time to turn bullish on homebuilders, but it's too early for building products stocks.
  • "We believe now is the once-in-a-cycle opportunity to own the early-cycle outperformance phase of homebuilder stocks," the analyst wrote in a note to clients. "At the same time, we remain more selective in building products."
  • Overall, Barclays stays Neutral on the industry. Its 2023 housing forecast assumes single-family housing starts will fall 23%, multifamily growth of 3% and R&R declining 6%.
  • Bouley upgraded homebuilders Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Overweight and downgraded manufactured home producer Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) and swimming pool company Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to Equalweight. See how the four stocks have fared in the past year here.
  • The analyst now has Overweight ratings on four of the six big homebuilders and remains OW on D.R. Horton (DHI) and KB Home (KBH).
  • SA contributor Individual Trader sees a bullish triangle for Lennar (LEN) through call debit spread strategy.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.