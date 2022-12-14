S&P, Nasdaq, Dow advance as all eyes on Fed policy decision, Powell conference

U.S. stocks on Wednesday overcame a wobble at the open to push higher, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting decision later in the day.

By mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) advanced 0.56% to 11,320.03 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) added 0.57% to 4,042.61 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was higher by 0.63% to 34,324.45 points.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine were trading in the green, led by Industrials and Utilities. Energy and Materials were the two losers.

All three major indices had ripped after the opening bell on Tuesday, helped by cooler than expected CPI data. However, they gave up most of their gains through the day and ended well of their session highs, as market participants remained cautious ahead of the Fed.

"With inflation surprising on the downside once again, investors moved to price in a much more dovish path for the Federal Reserve over the coming months. There's little doubt that they'll be moving by 50bps at today's meeting, but futures moved to price in a significantly higher chance that they'll downshift further to 25 bps at the February meeting," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 59.1% probability of a 25 basis point hike by the Fed at its February meeting.

Of greater interest to traders will be Fed chief Jerome Powell's post-decision press conference, where comments on inflation and the pace of rate hikes will be squarely in focus.

Vanda Research expects retail investors' demand for U.S. equities to remain weak today.

"If Powell proves to be more hawkish than expected and risk assets sell off, we would expect retail to remain cautious - even though they are still likely to buy the dip to an extent. On the contrary, a relatively dovish Fed will push smart money to raise their risk allocation again as most catalysts will be cleared before year-end," Vanda's Marco Iachini said.

Turning to the bond markets, the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was flat at 3.50%. The more rate-sensitive 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 5 basis points to 4.18%.

On the economic data front on Wednesday, November import prices fell more than expected, while export prices came in at -0.3% compared to a -0.4% consensus. The Atlanta Fed's business inflation expectations for November came in lower than forecasted.

Among active movers, Avidity Biosciences (RNA) was the top percentage gainer on the Nasdaq Composite, bolstered by data on its RNA candidate.

Bit Brother (BTB) was the top Nasdaq loser after the company said it would implement a reverse stock split.

Charter Communications (CHTR) was the top S&P 500 percentage loser on planned capital expenditures of $10B next year.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) gained on bullish forecasts.