Joann Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) slipped further on Wednesday to touch a new low for the retailer that hit public markets in early 2021.

Shares of the Ohio-based retailer slid over 5% on Wednesday. Since its earnings release on Monday, shares have fallen about 15%, extending declines since its IPO to nearly 70%. The intraday low of $3.75 on Wednesday marks a new low for a stock that has spiraled downward since offering disappointing earnings and suspending its dividend.

SeekingAlpha’s Quant team has warned about the potential for poor performance since mid-September. From that point, shares have slumped about 55% lower. Short interest has also climbed to over 20% as the stock has continued to stumble in 2022.

