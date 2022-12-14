Joann continues post-earnings plunge to hit all-time low

Dec. 14, 2022 11:10 AM ETJOANN Inc. (JOAN)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Joann Fabrics and Crafts

M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Joann Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) slipped further on Wednesday to touch a new low for the retailer that hit public markets in early 2021.

Shares of the Ohio-based retailer slid over 5% on Wednesday. Since its earnings release on Monday, shares have fallen about 15%, extending declines since its IPO to nearly 70%. The intraday low of $3.75 on Wednesday marks a new low for a stock that has spiraled downward since offering disappointing earnings and suspending its dividend.

SeekingAlpha’s Quant team has warned about the potential for poor performance since mid-September. From that point, shares have slumped about 55% lower. Short interest has also climbed to over 20% as the stock has continued to stumble in 2022.

Read more on why SeekingAlpha contributor Quad 7 Capital thinks the retailer is in trouble.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.