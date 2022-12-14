Scorpio Tankers gives update on Q4 daily TCE revenues
Dec. 14, 2022 11:13 AM ETScorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) on Wednesday provided update on the quarter to date daily TCE revenues.
- The company said it expects Q4 average daily TCE revenues in pool and spot market for LR2 to be $58,000, for MR to be $43,000 and for Handymax to be $45,000.
- The company said it expects Q4 average daily TCE revenues for time charters out of the pool to be $28,600 for LR2 and $21,600 for MR.
- Scorpio said in December, it entered into a time charter out agreement for an LR2 product tanker with an oil major for a future delivery for three years at an average rate of $37,500 per day, which is subject to final customer approval.
