Scorpio Tankers gives update on Q4 daily TCE revenues

Dec. 14, 2022

Aerial View of Oil Refinery and Fuel Storage Tanks

CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) on Wednesday provided update on the quarter to date daily TCE revenues.
  • The company said it expects Q4 average daily TCE revenues in pool and spot market for LR2 to be $58,000, for MR to be $43,000 and for Handymax to be $45,000.
  • The company said it expects Q4 average daily TCE revenues for time charters out of the pool to be $28,600 for LR2 and $21,600 for MR.
  • Scorpio said in December, it entered into a time charter out agreement for an LR2 product tanker with an oil major for a future delivery for three years at an average rate of $37,500 per day, which is subject to final customer approval.

Comments (1)

