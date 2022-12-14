Walmart unveils new shopping by text feature

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) introduced a new tech innovation that allows customers to start a shopping order by texting.

The retail giant said its Text to Shop platform was built in partnership with Walmart’s Global Tech team with customer input to create a seemless shopping experience.

How does it work? Walmart (WMT) said customers simply text "reorder" to have prior items they need added to a checkout cart or can put in a new request like "I need milk" to bring up a list of new options with pricing. Customers can choose from the full selection of Walmart’s products, including items from their local store and from Walmart.com. A specific time can be set up for either pickup or delivery through the text options.

Walmart (WMT) is one of the 12 stocks listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to have posted a YTD gain and has the fourth best return of the Dow 30 names for the back half of the year.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Walmart is Hold.