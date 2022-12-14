SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Donald Trump's social media company and Truth Social app public, rose 8% after the former President said he plans a big announcement on Thursday.

Trump said he will be making a "major announcement" on Thursday, he posted on his Truth Social account earlier Wednesday.

Twitter chief Elon Musk allowed Trump to be reinstated on the social media platform last month after Musk conducted a poll and users voted to bring the former president back to Twitter after he was kicked off in January 2021 following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump still has not tweeted since Musk allowed him back on on the social media platform.

SPAC Digital World (DWAC) surged 66% on Nov. 7 after Trump hinted at rallies over the previous weekend that he would soon be announcing his re-election campaign. DWAC shares slumped 16% on Nov. 16 when Trump officially announced his third run for President and the stock is now down is down 29% through Tuesday since he hinted at the re-election campaign. DWAC shares have plummeted 79% since reaching highs in early March.

Digital World (DWAC) had some positive news late last month when shareholders voted to extend the time DWAC has to compete a deal by a year after the holder vote had been adjourned six times in recent months. DWAC holders voted to extend the deadline the SPAC has to compete a deal until Sept. 8, 2023.