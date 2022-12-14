Charles Schwab's client assets advance 5% from prior month

Dec. 14, 2022

Charles Schwab Corporation

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) said Wednesday its client assets of $7.32T in November rose 5% from October in the wake of market appreciation, though fell 8% from the year-ago period, according to its monthly activity highlights.
  • Core net new assets brought to the firm by new and existing clients totaled $33.1B, compared with $42.0B in October. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing mounted to $35.0B versus $33.9B in the prior month.
  • Client cash as a percentage of assets was 11.5% as of the end of November. That's down from 12.2% in October but up from 10.5% in November 2021.
