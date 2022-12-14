Fresenius Kabi becomes latest drugmaker to win approval of biosimilar of AbbVie's Humira
Dec. 14, 2022 11:51 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), FSNUF, FSNUYAMGN, NVS, VTRSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The US FDA has approved an application from Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's (OTCPK:FSNUF)(OTCPK:FSNUY) Freseniuis Kabi to make a biosimilar of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) blockbuster Humira (adalimumab).
- Idacio will be launched in July 2023.
- Idacio is now the 8th Humira biosimilar to win FDA approval. Other are from Amgen (AMGN), Pfizer (PFE), Novartis' (NVS) Sandoz unit, and Viatris' (VTRS) Mylan unit.
- Through the first nine months of the year, AbbVie (ABBV) recorded worldwide sales of Humira of ~$15.7B. However, sales in the period compared to the same period of 2021 were down ~21% ex-US due to biosimilar competition.
