Fresenius Kabi becomes latest drugmaker to win approval of biosimilar of AbbVie's Humira

Dec. 14, 2022 11:51 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), FSNUF, FSNUYAMGN, NVS, VTRSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Fresenius Kabi canada office building is seen in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The US FDA has approved an application from Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's (OTCPK:FSNUF)(OTCPK:FSNUY) Freseniuis Kabi to make a biosimilar of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) blockbuster Humira (adalimumab).
  • Idacio will be launched in July 2023.
  • Idacio is now the 8th Humira biosimilar to win FDA approval. Other are from Amgen (AMGN), Pfizer (PFE), Novartis' (NVS) Sandoz unit, and Viatris' (VTRS) Mylan unit.
  • Through the first nine months of the year, AbbVie (ABBV) recorded worldwide sales of Humira of ~$15.7B. However, sales in the period compared to the same period of 2021 were down ~21% ex-US due to biosimilar competition.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.