Avidity propels rival Dyne higher with trial data for RNA candidate

Dec. 14, 2022 11:51 AM ETAvidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA), DYNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Ribonucleic acid strands consisting of nucleotides - 3d illustration

Christoph Burgstedt

  • Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) added ~63% in the morning hours Wednesday after posting early data for RNA therapeutic, AOC 1001, in a Phase 1/2 trial against the neuromuscular disease, myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
  • Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN), which also advances a similar class of drugs called oligonucleotide therapeutics for muscle diseases, including DM1, also rallied in reaction.
  • The preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 MARINA showed “the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle, a revolutionary advancement for the field of RNA therapeutics,” Avidity (RNA) said, promising to share topline data from the trial next year.
  • Meanwhile, Dyne (DYN) is advancing its lead candidates, DYNE-101 and DYNE-251, for DM1 and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), respectively. Data from a Phase 1/2 global trial for DYNE-101 in DM1 is expected in H2 2023.
  • In July, Raymond James issued bullish ratings on Avidity (RNA) and Dyne (DYN), citing the potential of the two clinical-stage biotechs focused on targeted oligonucleotides.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.