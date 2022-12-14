Avidity propels rival Dyne higher with trial data for RNA candidate
Dec. 14, 2022 11:51 AM ETAvidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA), DYNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) added ~63% in the morning hours Wednesday after posting early data for RNA therapeutic, AOC 1001, in a Phase 1/2 trial against the neuromuscular disease, myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
- Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN), which also advances a similar class of drugs called oligonucleotide therapeutics for muscle diseases, including DM1, also rallied in reaction.
- The preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 MARINA showed “the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle, a revolutionary advancement for the field of RNA therapeutics,” Avidity (RNA) said, promising to share topline data from the trial next year.
- Meanwhile, Dyne (DYN) is advancing its lead candidates, DYNE-101 and DYNE-251, for DM1 and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), respectively. Data from a Phase 1/2 global trial for DYNE-101 in DM1 is expected in H2 2023.
- In July, Raymond James issued bullish ratings on Avidity (RNA) and Dyne (DYN), citing the potential of the two clinical-stage biotechs focused on targeted oligonucleotides.
Comments