The Securities and Exchange Commission has laid out at an open meeting on Wednesday four proposals that could result in the biggest changes to the way stocks are traded since 2005.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the changes would increase transparency and competition in stock trading. The proposals would affect order routing, pricing, and disclosures that brokers must make to clients.

Shares in Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT), which handles stock trading orders for brokers such as Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) through a payment-for-order-flow (PFOF) process, dropped 5.9% in Wednesday midday trading. HOOD shares slipped 0.7%, but Schwab (SCHW) has gained 1.0%.

The new proposals put more pressure on firms that engage in PFOF but don't ban the practice outright.

An order competition rule would require certain equity orders of retail investors to be subject to competition in "fair and open auctions before such orders could be executed internally by any trading center that restricts order-by-order competition," the SEC said.

Retail brokers currently route more than 90% of marketable orders of individual investors through a small group of off-exchange dealers, or wholesalers, the SEC noted in its FAQ document. "The proposal is designed to benefit individual investors by promoting competition and transparency to enhance the opportunity to receive more favorable prices than they receive in the current market structure," it said.

Another proposal would seek to change certain rules to adopt variable minimum pricing increments for the quoting and trading of NMS stock, reduce access fee caps, and enhance the transparency of better priced orders, its said.

In September, stocks of Robinhood (HOOD) and Virtu (VIRT) surged after a media report said the SEC would stop short of a full ban on PFOF.