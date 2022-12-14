German parliament clears purchase of 35 F-35 Lightning II jets from Lockheed Martin

Dec. 14, 2022 12:05 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment

F-35 fighter jets taking off

gece33/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) said Wednesday German lawmakers approved the procurement of 35 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft.
  • The German parliament's budget committee on Wednesday cleared eight projects, which included purchase of new assault rifles and upgrade to Puma armored personnel carriers.
  • After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Germany said it would boost its military spending, including €100B upfront for weapons such as F-35 fighter planes.
  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) said the deal with the German Ministry of Defense includes engines, role-specific mission equipment, spare and replacement parts, technical and logistic support, training and armament.
  • "Germany is the ninth foreign military sales country to join the program," said Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt, F-35 program executive officer.
  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) has been a partner to the German armed forces - Bundeswehr - for over 50 years.
  • The company expects over 550 F-35s will work together from more than 10 European countries by the 2030s.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.