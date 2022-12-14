German parliament clears purchase of 35 F-35 Lightning II jets from Lockheed Martin
Dec. 14, 2022
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) said Wednesday German lawmakers approved the procurement of 35 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft.
- The German parliament's budget committee on Wednesday cleared eight projects, which included purchase of new assault rifles and upgrade to Puma armored personnel carriers.
- After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Germany said it would boost its military spending, including €100B upfront for weapons such as F-35 fighter planes.
- Lockheed Martin (LMT) said the deal with the German Ministry of Defense includes engines, role-specific mission equipment, spare and replacement parts, technical and logistic support, training and armament.
- "Germany is the ninth foreign military sales country to join the program," said Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt, F-35 program executive officer.
- Lockheed Martin (LMT) has been a partner to the German armed forces - Bundeswehr - for over 50 years.
- The company expects over 550 F-35s will work together from more than 10 European countries by the 2030s.
