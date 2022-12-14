Microsoft sets new investment in $3B silicon battery startup
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday used its climate innovation fund to pony up a new investment in a startup that is aiming to significantly boost the power and charging times of electric vehicles.
- Microsoft (MSFT) said it had joined in a $214M round of funding for Group14 Technologies, a developer of advanced silicon battery technology. The amount of Microsoft's (MSFT) investment wasn't disclosed, but Group14 reportedly now has a valuation of approximately $3B.
- In addition to the new funding from Microsoft (MSFT) and a handful of investment companies, Group14 also recently received a $100M grant from the Biden Administration and Department of Energy to build up its battery technologies. Group14, which is located near Microsoft (MSFT) in Woodinville, Washington, said it launched its first battery materials factory in April 2021.
- Microsoft (MSFT) also took a bigger step into the satellite Internet market on Wednesday, as Viasat (VSAT) said it had reached a new deal with Microsoft (MSFT) on boosting Internet connectivity in Africa and around the world.
